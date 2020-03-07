Starting March 21, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is launching “Canopy of Color,” its spring flower show.
The exhibit will include thousands of spring blooms, including hydrangea, petunias, daffodils, tulips and more. It will also feature a fountain made up of 120 garden hoses that guests can control by turning spigots on an interactive panel, a motorized windmill spinning above spring blooms planted in a pinwheel pattern and a family of topiary bears.
“Canopy of Color” is happening through April 19. For additional information, go online to phipps.conservatory.org.