Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be debuting “Billy Porter Presents: A Summer Flower Fashion Show” on Saturday, May 6. It’s an all-new show that will feature elaborate costumes inspired by the looks and roles of actor Billy Porter and his hometown of Pittsburgh.
In advance, the Phipps horticulture and facilities team is designing and fabricating four costumes, three of them made of dried plant materials, and one that is a working acquaponics system. The show will also feature design contributions from students from both Carnegie Mellon University and Pittsburgh CAPA High School, Porter’s local alma maters.
