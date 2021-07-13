Gardening enthusiasts are invited to gather virtually on Thursday, July 29 for a full day of learning about homegrown flowers as Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Penn State Extension present a virtual iteration of the annual Summer Short Course.
Keynote speaker Debra Prinzing, a Seattle-based writer, will be joined by a roster of experts as participants explore the best plants to grow for a year-round cutting garden. Participants will also learn tips for putting together seasonal arrangements and meet the farmers, florists and advocates working to re-localize the floral industry.
Hours are 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and registration costs $55. It will be a live webinar on Zoom and will be recorded and made available to paid registrants within one week of the event. It will then be viewable for one month.
For information or to register go online to phipps.conservatory.org/ShortCourse.