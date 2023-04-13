Percussionist Al Cerulo will close out the Music on the Edge (MOTE) series at the Andy Warhol Museum on Saturday.
Cerulo's "Amplified Perception" is a 75-minute soundscape featuring the music of five composers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Percussionist Al Cerulo will close out the Music on the Edge (MOTE) series at the Andy Warhol Museum on Saturday.
Cerulo's "Amplified Perception" is a 75-minute soundscape featuring the music of five composers.
Writing for a single voice, each composer enhances the acoustic timbre of their instrument with live amplification and/or digital processing. Featuring sound design by Jude Traxler and a prelude and postlude of pre-recorded media by Cerulo and Echo Artifact, the musical journey will take the listener through various sound worlds.
MOTE is sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh Department of Music, and the concert is co-presented by The Warhol Museum Sound Series.
Doors for the show open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Cerulo's performance will occur in the museum's entrance space.
For tickets, visit warhol.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.