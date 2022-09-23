The exhibit “Pearl Bryan” is at the Media Arts Gallery on the Robert Morris University campus through Monday, Nov. 7.
Curated by artist Stephen Chalmers, it looks at the life of Pearl Bryan, who was murdered and decapitated by her lover in Kentucky in 1896. The murder captured the imagination of the country, with daily news coverage of the trial, and resulting in the creation of more than 25 popular folk songs.
