The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District features an array of free events at over 15 stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries and other various indoor and outdoor locations and public spaces throughout the Cultural District.
Held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28, “This Crawl is a wonderful way to enjoy summertime in the Cultural District,” said Kristin Baker, program manager of strategic partnerships and community engagement for the PCT.
“Our spectacular galleries at 820 Liberty Gallery (Traveling While Black), 707 Penn Gallery (Seen & Heard), and SPACE Gallery (Taking Up Space) are making their Crawl debut, and I encourage everyone to visit. From double dutch lessons with the Double Dutch Swing Squad, Radiant Hall’s art show featuring over 30 artists, to a breaking class led by Randal Miller, we have something for everyone. Our Crawl After Dark event is sure to be a lot of fun; Live Band Karaoke featuring Chief Bake & TwentyBands; this is a chance for everyone to show off their vocal abilities and perform with a live band," Baker said.
Featured events at the Trust Arts Education Center include Fundamentals of Breaking – Movement Workshop by Randal Miller, a workshop that will teach the four basic elements of breakdance. Guests will have access to this workshop in the movement room on the second floor. In the main room of the fourth floor, there will be Radiant Works: a pop-up exhibit from Radiant Hall Studios that features the work of over 30 local artists.
The Crawl will conclude with the After Dark event: Live Band Karaoke at Peirce Studio in the Trust Arts Education Center from 10 p.m. to midnight, featuring Chief Bake and TwentyBands.
The crawl includes four featured exhibits at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Galleries: "Seen & Heard," at 707 Penn Gallery, "Traveling While Black," at 820 Gallery, "Vantage Points" by United Visual Artists at Wood Street Galleries, and the Juried Visual Art Exhibition at SPACE.
Other visual and public art events include "Architects of Air: Daedalum," a multi-sensory light, color, and sound experience in an inflatable, walk-in sculpture known as a “luminarium.”
To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District, visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl. Crawl locations are universally accessible unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call 412-456-6666.
