For the 20th year, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s (PBT) holiday classic “The Nutcracker” will take the stage Dec. 9-28 at the Benedum Center.
“Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s ‘Nutcracker’ is a magical experience for families year after year,” said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. “The stunning costumes, beloved characters and Pittsburgh touches like the Kaufmann’s clock make it a holiday classic.”
The company’s production features five scenes, over 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories and more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School. A Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size, falling snow and over 30 sleight of hand tricks created by a professional magician add to the production’s enchantment.
The three-week run includes two family-inclusive and sensory-friendly performances for all audiences, including children and adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 27.
A number of “Nutcracker”-themed programs will be held to complement the show, beginning Sunday, Nov. 20. During an “Afternoon of Enchantment,” children and sample ballet classes, do crafts and engage in photo opportunities related to the production.
Additional programs include a “Nutcracker”-themed ballet class on Sunday, Dec. 4; Sugar Plum Fairy photos before each performance at at intermission; an in-person student matinee and a student livestream on Friday, Dec. 9; and a “Nutcracker” family workshop on Saturday, Dec. 10.
For additional information about activities or performances, visit pbt.org.
