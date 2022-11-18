'The Nutcracker'

Courtesy of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

“The Nutcracker” returns to the Benedum Center from Dec. 9-28.

For the 20th year, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s (PBT) holiday classic “The Nutcracker” will take the stage Dec. 9-28 at the Benedum Center.

“Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s ‘Nutcracker’ is a magical experience for families year after year,” said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. “The stunning costumes, beloved characters and Pittsburgh touches like the Kaufmann’s clock make it a holiday classic.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In