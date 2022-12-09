Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) is offering two sensory-friendly performances of its holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.”
The relaxed performances will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. These family-inclusive and sensory-friendly events are for all audiences, including children and adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs.
The relaxed atmosphere of the sensory-friendly performances provides a judgment-free zone where performers, theater staff and patrons are accepting of additional sound and movement in the audience and lobby. Adaptations PBT offers during these shows include: house lights set to 20% brightness, lowered sound levels, specially trained staff and volunteers, relaxed house rules, a live narration of the ballet, allowed use of electronics and a break/activity area in the main lobby and promenade levels before performances and during intermission.
PBT will also offer audio-described performances of “The Nutcracker,” featuring live narration for patrons with blindness or low vision, on Friday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. Patrons should visit Guest Services before the show for assistance and can find additional information about accessibility services at pbt.org.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer two sensory-friendly and three audio-described matinees this year,” said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. “These sensory-friendly events are a step toward making the excitement and beauty of a ballet performance barrier-free, accessible and welcoming to everyone in Pittsburgh communities.”
“The Nutcracker” will take the stage Dec. 9-28 at the Benedum Center. This is the 20th year that Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be performing the ballet based on the choreography and concept by former PBT Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr. The annual production also features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown.
The company’s production features five scenes, over 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories and more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School. Adding to the production’s enchantment are a Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size, falling snow and over 30 sleight of hand tricks created by a professional magician.
For more information, visit pbt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.