'The Nutcracker'

Courtesy of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Artists from Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre perform in Act ll of “The Nutcracker.”

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) is offering two sensory-friendly performances of its holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.”

The relaxed performances will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. These family-inclusive and sensory-friendly events are for all audiences, including children and adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs.

