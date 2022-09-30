Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will kick off the 2022-2023 Season with “Storytelling in Motion” at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
The production highlights a mixed repertoire of internationally-acclaimed contemporary pieces, including Nacho Duato’s Duende, Helen Pickett’s The Exiled and and the world premiere of a new piece by PBT’s principal dancer Yoshiaki Nakano.
