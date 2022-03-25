Patrick Cannon, a Pittsburgh-based writer, producer and director, has been appointed Little Lake Theatre's new artistic director.
The appointment was announced last week by the company's board of directors. He is replacing Jena Oberg, who was Little Lake's artistic director for six years. Cannon's first season of programming will be in 2023, when Little Lake will be having its 75th anniversary season.
"My vision for Little Lake is rooted in a commitment to the principles of equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, as well as a new work development program consisting of workshop and reading initiatives and, lastly, deeper collaborative partnerships with businesses in our community," Cannon said.
Cannon's has worked with theater companies throughout the region and around the country. His play, "A Tragedy of Yorick: A Comedy," won second place in the 2019 Writer's Digest script competition, and he has also been involved in several film projects. Cannon has a theater degree from Columbia College Chicago, and a master's degree in screenwriting and playwriting from Point Park University.