The Palace Theatre in Greensburg will be transformed into a snowy oasis for Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Party at The Palace on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The evening, titled Winter Wonderland, includes entertainment, savory bites, and unforgettable memories.
The night kicks off with a performance from EBT Jazz during a VIP pre-party at 6:30 p.m. The main event begins at 7:30 p.m. and includes music from Artistree Live and Byron Nash.
Other offerings include dishes from local restaurants, specialty cocktails, and an outdoor, heated Whiskey and Cigar Bar.
An online auction is available for both party guests and members of the public who cannot attend the event but would like to support Westmoreland Cultural Trust. Bidding begins Friday, Feb. 25 at noon and closes Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. Auction items include original artwork, sports memorabilia, handcrafted treasures, and much more. Potential bidders can visit www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org to learn more.
Tickets for Party at The Palace can be purchased online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000. VIP Tickets are $125 per person for members and $150 for non-members. Tickets to the main event are $75 for members and $85 for non-members.