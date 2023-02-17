The Westmoreland Cultural Trust is set to host its signature fundraiser, Party at The Palace, at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
In conjunction with Westmoreland County’s 250th birthday, the event will take place Saturday, Feb. 25.
The VIP Pre-Party will start at 6:30 p.m. as that exclusive party will be held on the Palace stage and will feature hors d’oeuvres, champagne, entertainment from the EBT Jazz Trio and a professional portrait by KgTunney Photo.
The main event starts at 7:30 p.m. with Jason Kendall Productions keeping the guests dancing the night away in Megan’s Suite, while those looking for a respite can enjoy the sounds of Eric Barchesi with coffee and dessert in Upper Megan’s Suite.
Fifteen local restaurants will provide heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts for guests to enjoy and the long-standing tradition of the whiskey and cigar tent will be available for those looking to indulge in cigars from Nelson Loguasto’s Cigars and Pennsylvania-made whiskey provided by Big Springs Distillery in partnership with Wandering Spirits.
There will be a raffle for a $5,000 diamond necklace donated by Beeghly & Company Jewelers in Greensburg. Only 100 raffle tickets will be sold at $50 each, with the winning ticket being pulled at the event; the winner need not be present.
Funds raised directly support Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s arts programming in the region.
Tickets are on now through The Palace Theatre Box Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (phone service only) Saturday, by phone at 724-836-8000 and online at westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
