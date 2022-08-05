The 111-year-old tradition of riding a trolley to the Washington County Fair will continue starting Saturday, Aug. 13.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, located across from the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arden, will shuttle guests from the Eaton parking lot at 2800 N. Main St., to the fair from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The service will continue through Saturday, Aug. 20.
In addition, visitors can purchase park ‘n’ ride tickets or regular-admission tickets at the museum’s main location at 1 Museum Rd. Trolleys will depart every 10-15 minutes and tickets are good for multiple trips throughout the day of purchase.
The trolley will also take visitors to the newly rebuilt and enlarged fairgrounds trolley platform, located at the front entrance to the fair and covered canopy to shelter riders during inclement weather.
The fee to ride the trolley does not include admission to the fair.
During the fair, the trolley museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.
