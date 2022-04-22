Westmoreland Cultural Trust increased the accessible seating capacity in The Palace Theatre, providing those with special seating needs additional options and locations when purchasing tickets to a performance.
In addition to the existing spaces in the back of the theatre, eight accessible locations were added to the front of the theatre closer to the stage area. The new locations include four in the Gold Circle section, with an additional four installed in the first rows of Orchestra Left and Right. Contiguous companion seats are also designated for these new areas.
Along with the eight additional locations, the existing accessible area in the rear of the theatre was refurbished. The floor was regraded, and a marble wall structure located behind the accessible seating was removed for better access and to expand the space.
New padded chairs with arm rests have replaced contoured plastic chairs in the Gold Circle area for increased comfort to those patrons using companion seating, as well as for the general public. Wider, armless versions are also available by request for patrons requiring additional accommodations in any accessible seating location.
Other inclusive initiatives currently in place at The Palace Theatre include an upgraded assistive listening system for those with hearing concerns. The infrared devices provide enhanced audio for people with cochlear implants and telecoils and can be beneficial to those with other types of hearing aids or those that simply require a higher degree of amplification. The units are available to guests at no charge during every performance.