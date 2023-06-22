The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) will host a painting workshop led by renowned Bob Ross certified instructor Denise Sullivan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center in Brownsville.
Sullivan is an esteemed artist and instructor who has mastered the Bob Ross technique. During the five-hour session, attendees will receive step-by-step guidance from her as they create their own beautiful landscape paintings.
