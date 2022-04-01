A country legend and an iconic rocker-turned-filmmaker are headed to the Pavilion at Star Lake outside Burgettstown for summer tours.
Willie Nelson is headlining the Outlaw Music Festival on Sunday, July 31, while Rob Zombie is the featured act at the Freaks On Parade tour on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Among other artists set to appear at the Outlaw Music Festival are Chris Stapleton, the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule and Steve Earle and the Dukes.
The bands Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 are set to appear with Zombie, who got his start in music and has since gone on to direct, write or produce a number of movies.
Tickets for both shows are now on sale. For information go online to www.ticketmaster.com.