On Dec. 9, 1965, people stretching from Canada to Kecksburg — across six states — reported seeing a fireball shooting across the sky.
And while astronomers said it was a sort of meteor burning up in the atmosphere and descending at a steep angle, those in Kecksburg who saw something land there tend to disagree.
From Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, those curious about the mystery can investigate a little further at Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County during the Kecksburg UFO Festival.
From a bed race (yep, the things you sleep on) to a UFO-themed hot dog eating contest, all things paranormal will be celebrated during the festival's three-day run. And Sunday's schedule features a UFO conference, including a panel of paranormal experts, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the VFD's EMS building.
The festival draws in both locals and out-of-staters who want to dig a little deeper into the Kecksburg UFO incident — and it seems there’s plenty to be curious about. The night the object dropped from the sky in Kecksburg, the military sealed off the wooded area, turning away anyone who came close, according to multiple accounts.
And those who were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of whatever fell said it was a large, acorn-shaped vessel with what appeared to be hieroglyphics etched on the outside of it.
In fact, a model of that long-vanished vessel is on display at the Kecksburg VFD, 5128 Water Street, Mount Pleasant.
Food will be offered for purchase throughout the festival's run, but each day's unique events include:
n On Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Corn Liquor Saints will perform. Also between those hours, UFO investigators, hunters and experts and researchers will be set up inside the social hall. A corn hole tournament kicks off at 7 p.m., with signup at 6 p.m. at the staff booth. There is a $10 entry fee and prize money will be awarded for first and second place. Crafters and other vendors will also be in the social hall from 6 to 9 p.m.
n The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, with a parade at 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to enter their best UFO costume, and groups can enter their best UFO float. At 4 p.m., the county’s only bed race takes place. Racers can build their own bed to race in, or use of the VFD’s custom creations. Entry is $10 for each team of five, and the winner receives $100. Perfect Pandemonium performs from 7 to 10 p.m., and the night caps off with fireworks following the music. Crafters and other vendors will be in the social hall from noon to 9 p.m.
n Sunday’s events run from noon to 5 p.m., and include a UFO Hot Dog Eating competition at 12:30 p.m.; a UFO conference from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the EMS building; and a hay bale toss at 2 p.m.
