On Dec. 9, 1965, people stretching from Canada to Kecksburg – across six states – reported seeing a fireball shooting across the sky.
And while astronomers said it was a sort of meteor burning up in the atmosphere and descending at a steep angle, those in Kecksburg who saw something land there disagree.
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, those curious about the mystery can investigate a little further at Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County during the Kecksburg UFO Festival.
Ongoing for 17 years, the event is a fundraiser for the VFD, said festival chairman Ron Struble. It’s also a reason for family and friends to gather – even if they don’t believe in unidentified flying objects.
“That’s the main reason we have it – it’s become an old tradition that we’ve built on over the years,” Struble said.
Of course, many out-of-towners and some out-of staters come to dig a little deeper into the Kecksburg UFO incident – and it seems there’s plenty to be curious about. The night the object dropped from the sky in Kecksburg, the military sealed off the wooded area, turning away anyone who came close, according to multiple accounts.
And those who were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of whatever fell said it was a large, acorn-shaped vessel with what appeared to be hieroglyphics etched on the outside of it.
A model of that long-vanished vessel is on display at the Kecksburg VFD, 5128 Water Street, Mount Pleasant.
Little green men not your thing? There are plenty of opportunities to explore other unexplained phenomena.
The UFO-Bigfoot-Paranormal Conference will take place on Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the EMS building on the Kecksburg VFD grounds.
The speakers for the conference include UFO and Bigfoot investigator and author Stan Gordon, who is the principal investigator of the Kecksburg UFO incident as well as Bigfoot and other strange encounters; cryptozoologist and author Eric Altman, who is also the founder and Director of the Pennsylvania Cryptozoology Society and executive director of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society; Air Force veteran and retired federal law enforcement officer Dave Spinks, who will present a program called “West Virginia and Southwest PA and Modern UFOlogy,” and author, historian and paranormal researcher Patty A. Wilson, who has written about Pennsylvania’s extensive paranormal history. Wilson’s presentation is called “Haunted History.”
A donation at the door is appreciated to help support the fire department.
Festival goers will also have the opportunity to speak with UFO, Bigfoot and paranormal researchers who will have display tables during the festival’s run.
Struble said the festival typically attracts between 2,000 and 3,000 people, and the interest hasn’t died down.
“I get a lot of calls – local and out of state,” Struble said, adding one man called from Milwaukee, asking if the festival was on for this year and if there was room for him to bring along his 20-foot trailer. “I said we now do. Parking was an issue in the past, but no more.”
Struble said there are now four acres of parking space adjacent to the festival available on fire department property.
Also new to the three-day festival are the Shriners who will be handing out balloons for the kids after Saturday’s 2 p.m. parade in which where people are encouraged to enter their best UFO costume or group UFO float. Trophies will be given out in various categories.
Popular traditional activities returning include the famous bed race where racers can build their own racing beds (yes, a literal bed) or use one of the department’s custom beds; a bounce house, fishing games, food and craft vendors, corn hole tournament, the Shanklin Family Band, fireworks, UFO-hot-dog-eating contest, hay-bale toss and more.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Struble said. “We just need a little bit of good weather.”
Friday is half-price food night to help patrons enjoy the fire department’s legendary burgers, fresh-cut fries and hot dogs. There will be ongoing events both outside and inside the social hall, where vendors will be set up and patrons can shop at the Kecksburg VFD’s UFO store.
Outdoor activities run from 6 to 11 p.m., and the hours inside the social hall are from 6 to 9 p.m.
The department grounds will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, with the social hall open from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday’s event will kick off at noon and run until 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.kecksburgvfd.com or call 724-423-9540.