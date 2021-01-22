Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ orchid and tropical bonsai show, “A Splash of Brilliance,” starts Saturday.
The exhibit at Phipps, located in Pittsburgh, will include a tiered fountain cascading with orchids and dripping with Spanish moss, orchids planted in ring baskets and hanging baskets overhead, and more.
The exhibit will continue through Feb. 28. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Timed tickets must be reserved in advance and are available through Jan. 31. Additional dates are opening on a weekly basis. For more information and to reserve tickets, go online to phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.