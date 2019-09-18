Old Schoolhouse Players will present Ken Ludwig’s farce, “Leading Ladies,” Sept. 20 for a two-weekend run in the Bud Allison Memorial Auditorium at the Mount Pleasant Township Community Center, 20 Wabash Ave., Hickory.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28; and 3 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29.Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $10 for children (12 and under). Reserve tickets by visiting www.osptheater.com or call 724-344-7467.
Two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are now performing Shakespearean scenes on the Moose Lodge circuit in Amish country in Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old woman in York is near death and wants to leave her fortune to her long-lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as those nephews. But when they arrive in York, they discover that the nephews are actually nieces.
Krissy Penn plays a naïve Meg, a young woman who will share in the fortune with her new-found cousins from England. She said her character gets wrapped up in one of two love triangles in this comedy, which is loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”
“She is immediately accepting and excited when her new cousins arrive and can’t believe they also know 2 famous actors that she has seen before,” Penn said. “It’s love at first sight for Leo, who decides to also appear as himself so he can woo Meg and marry her.”
Cindy Berg said her character, Florence, is a tough, stubborn, resilient, matriarch, who is a closet softy when it comes to family.
“I am loving the opportunity to play her in this side-splitting comedy,” Berg said. “The audience will love watching the two lead characters get hopelessly tangled in a web of their own making.”
The play is directed by Jeanne Donovic.