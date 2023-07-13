Old Schoolhouse Players in Hickory will be presenting "Seussical," a musical comedy based on the children's stories of Dr. Seuss, starting Friday.
"Seussical" will be staged in the Bud Allison Memorial Auditorium at the Mount Pleasant Township Community Center Friday at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. It will also be presented Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m.
