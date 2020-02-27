The classic comedy “The Nerd” opens the 2020 season for the Old Schoolhouse Players on Friday.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, and 3 p.m. March 1 and March 8. Tickets are available by calling 724-344-7467 or go online to osptheater.com.
The Old Schoolhouse Players perform in a newly renovated theater in the Mount Pleasant Community Center on Wabash Avenue.
The Old Schoolhouse Players’ season will also include “The Addams Family,” “Anything Goes,” “The Hollow” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”