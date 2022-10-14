Get into the spooky Halloween spirit with the classic silent film “Nosferatu” at Washington & Jefferson College’s Olin Fine Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
The century-old silent film will be accompanied by live original music from Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra.
Released in 1922, “Nosferatu” is considered one of the most foreboding and influential horror films in the history of cinema. In this first-ever screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” what is supposed to be a simple real estate venture leads an intrepid young businessman deep into the heart of Transylvania. He discovers the castle of the otherworldly Count Orlok, portrayed by the legendary Max Schreck in a performance which has spawned its own mythology.
Is the count just the wealthy eccentric he appears to be, or something much more sinister?
