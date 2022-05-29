North Strabane resident Cori Wamsley has led a prolific life as a writer, penning novels and books for children and also leading her own publishing firm.
There's been a 10-year gap between her last novel and her newest one. The reason?
"I had kids," Wamsley explained last week.
The decade-long passage between her works of fiction will be coming to an end this week with the launch of "Braving the Shore," a story about the reunion of twin sisters, a traumatic event, their personal journeys and ultimate sense of self-discovery. It will be unveiled Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Walnut Grill restaurant in Bridgeville.
She fit in work on the novels while leading Aurora Corialis Publishing, which has published works by entrepreneurs telling their stories of resilience and success, as well as more esoteric fare, such as books about German coins and pancreatitis. Writing "Braving the Shore" took about six weeks, Wamsley said, and she insists that writing it actually provided a relaxing break from her work obligations.
"My works fits in through my life," Wamsley explained.
Majoring in both English and biology as an undergraduate at West Virginia University, Wamsley worked for almost eight years as a technical and scientific writer and editor for the National Energy Technology Laboratory in South Park. Her resume also includes work as a technical writer for the U.S. Department of Justice, and a writing coach.
The marketplace for business books is extraordinarily crowded, with one author or another offering their five tips for success or 10 steps to getting ahead. Wamsley explained that her publishing company's volumes focus less on lists and more on the personal accounts of the authors.
"What we focus on is the storytelling aspect," she said. "There's so much there that can be done by telling your own story."
For additional information on "Braving the Shore" and Wamsley, go online to www.coriwamsley.com.