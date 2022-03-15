Carnegie Science Center is accepting nominations for the 26th annual Carnegie Science Awards. The annual program honors the Pittsburgh region’s most inspiring scientists, technologists, educators, business leaders and innovators who are making a difference in the region.
The Science Center is seeking innovators in the following eight categories:
- Most Inspiring Educator
- Best Interdisciplinary Approach to STEM Education
- Exemplary Educational/Corporate Collaboration
- Champion for Sustainability
- Champion for STEM Equity and Inclusion
- Entrepreneur
- Innovation
- Corporate Leadership
Carnegie Science Award winners are selected by a committee of peers – both past winners and industry leaders – who rigorously review hundreds of nominations and select the most deserving individuals and organizations. Since 1997, Carnegie Science Awards have recognized the accomplishments of more than 600 innovators whose contributions in the fields of science, technology and education have enhanced the region’s industrial, academic and environmental vitality.
Nominations will be accepted through June 10 at CarnegieScienceCenter.org/Awards.