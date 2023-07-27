Kiesha Lalama, a professor of dance at Point Park University, has been appointed managing and artistic director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse.
“The Pittsburgh Playhouse is a crown jewel of the University and Downtown Pittsburgh. I’m thrilled to be able to work with artistic partners, colleagues, and community stakeholders to create programming that befits the Playhouse’s iconic reputation and to take a leading role in continuing to build and revitalize our city’s vibrant downtown," she said.
In her new role, Lalama will lead efforts to further develop and engage in community and artistic partnerships, usher in new immersive experiences for audiences, and identify artistic endeavors enabling inter-disciplinary efforts across the university.
As an internationally recognized artist who has created works for stage, film, and television, Lalama has choreographed feature films such as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Sorority Row” as well as the documentary series “Broadway or Bust," and television series' “Outsiders" and “American Rust."
She has also created three full-length dance theater productions including "The Bench: Journey into Love," "HeartShakes" and "Bound in Before." Lalama recently celebrated 15 years as a professor of dance at the Conservatory of the Performing Arts at Point Park, where her other roles include director of the Jazz Unit and founder and director of the Choreography Collective.
“Kiesha’s creative vision is a recognizable brand in Pittsburgh and we believe her energy, focus and creative know-how will be a tremendous asset to the Pittsburgh Playhouse," said Ted Black, senior vice president of institutional advancement and strategy at the university.
