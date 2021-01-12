Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh has announced that Gretchen Baker has been appointed the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Director of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
Currently managing director for museum experiences at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Baker was previously vice president of exhibitions for the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. She began her career as a member of the scientific research staff at the Field Museum in Chicago, where she would eventually become deputy director of exhibitions.
“My passion is connecting people to the stories of our planet,” Baker said. “The story may be that of dinosaurs, of an ancient human civilization, or the living nature of city parks. The story is also the urgency of creating a sustainable future together, and I am energized by Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s aspiration to be the most relevant natural history museum in the world.”
Baker has a degree in biology and anthropology from Kenyon College in Ohio. She will become the director of the natural history museum on April 1.