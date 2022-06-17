The summer season has begun at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh where a “World of Oceans” await.
The season officially started on May 28 and has brought along new daily activities, interactive play spaces that encourage creativity and movement, ocean-themed décor and music throughout the building, fun photo opportunities and up-close experiences with birds, from waterfowl to flamingos and penguins to eagles.
“During ‘World of Oceans’ at the National Aviary, you can have unforgettable, up-close experiences with birds like American flamingos and African penguins and engage in interactive play that lets you explore the world’s oceans creatively,” said Cathy Schlott, the National Aviary’s director of animal programs and experiences.
Visitors can see some of their favorite wetland species in brand new ways while the National Aviary’s Wetlands habitat is undergoing upgrades this summer.
A National Aviary expert will highlight the habitats and adaptations of birds like snowy egrets and masked lapwings as they walk, fly and flap by, grabbing a treat on the go.
Those and other daily activities, including an African penguin feeding, are included with admission.
For more information, visit nationalaviary.org.