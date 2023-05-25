Adventure awaits at "Superheroes of the Sky," the National Aviary’s new season packed with daily activities and experiences that highlight the superpower-like adaptations of amazing birds.
Expert talks and programs, many included with admission, let guests experience the awesome abilities of nature’s superheroes close up. Explore play spaces where little learners can put their own powers to the test.
Guests can also witness the prowess and power of birds in the aviary's immersive habitats, including "Habitat Heroes," an immersive bird show that includes Bald Eagles.
"Superheroes of the Sky" opens Saturday, May 27 and runs through Sept. 4.
Other summer activities include:
Father’s Day BBQ Brunch on Sunday, June 18, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Birdwatching Kayak Tours on Sunday, Sunday, June 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m., Sunday, July 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. ; Birding Expedition: Cook Forest on Sunday, July 9 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Night in the Tropics on Saturday, July 22 from 7 to 11 p.m. (this is a 21-and-over event); Summer Camp… For Adults! Aviary Camp on Saturdays Aug. 12 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Summer Camp… For Adults! Outdoor Camp on Sunday, 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Park; Yoga in the Garden on Sundays, June 11 and July 9 from 9 to 10 a.m.; Sloth Birthday Party! on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Brushes and Birds: Sloth! on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The National Aviary is located at 700 Arch St., Pittsburgh, and open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed tickets for the aviary, as well as more information about upcoming events, is available at www.aviary.org
