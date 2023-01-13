The National Aviary in Pittsburgh has announced that “Seaside Escape” is its new seasonal theme.
“Seaside Escape” offers new daily activities, many included with admission, a special new Jr. Toucan Animal Encounter designed for children, and more. With each season at the National Aviary, guests can explore the world of birds and conservation though a different lens with interactive programs, educational signage, fun play spaces and decor. “Seaside Escape” lets guests know how they can protect coastal and tropical species.
