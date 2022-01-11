The National Aviary is opening its 70th year with the launch of “Tropical Paradise,” a new seasonal theme highlighting tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage and decor.
Visitors will be able to stroll through tropical habitats, including the Tropical Rainforest and the Wetlands.
In these habitats, birds fly, walk, waddle and swim freely around visitors. During daily programs, visitors will be introduced to a variety of species from the tropics, from parrots to an armadillo.
Programming for “Tropical Paradise” runs through May 28. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays. For information visit www.aviary.org.