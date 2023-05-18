Woodworker and musician Dr. Darrell Smith of Brownsville will present a demonstration on constructing musical instruments at Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) in Brownsville on Wednesday, May 31 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Participants will learn how to make violas, violins, ukuleles, solid body guitars, jazz guitars, and mandolins, from scratch. Smith, a professional woodworker and musician of more than 50 years, will also discuss the history and development of these instruments. A question-and-answer session will follow, and light refreshments will be served. Participants are welcome to bring any beverage of their choice.
