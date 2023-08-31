Mon Valley native Lou Antonucci will perform “You, Me, & Harry,” celebrating the timeless story-songs of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Chapin at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center in Brownsville.
Chapin, known for his poignant and socially conscious songs, left a lasting impact on music and philanthropy. Some of his most famous songs include “Cat’s in the Cradle,” “Taxi,” and “W.O.L.D.” During his performance, Antonucci will pay homage to Chapin’s unique storytelling style.
“We are thrilled to host Lou Antonucci’s moving tribute to the incredible legacy of Harry Chapin,” said Annette Buffer, president of Mon Valley Academy for the Arts. “Lou’s performance brings back the essence of Chapin’s storytelling, captivating the audience with every song. It’s an event not to be missed.”
In the spirit of Chapin’s dedication to ending hunger, MVAA will collect donations for St. Peter’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Brownsville’s food bank at the door on the day of the show. The organization believes that access to nutritious food is a fundamental human right and aims to make a difference in the local community. Attendees are invited to contribute non-perishable food items to support this meaningful cause.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance on Wednesday, Sept. 13 are $15, and seating is limited. To guarantee a seat, pre-registration is available by calling 724-561-5616.
Attendees may bring a beverage of their choice; however, cups and ice will not be available. Light refreshments will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.