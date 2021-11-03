The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) is presenting “An Intimate Evening with the Billy Price Band” from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Sons of Italy, 16 Race St., Brownsville.
Billy Price first gained national attention in the mid-1970s during his three-year collaboration with guitarist Roy Buchanan. He is the vocalist on two of Buchanan’s albums. Since then, he has recorded and released a total of 17 albums, CDs and DVDs with the Keystone Rhythm Band, the Billy Price Band and solo projects.
The opening act for the Nov. 11 show will be MVAA’s newest artist, Mallory Bozovich, a 14-year-old from Bentleyville who is a freshman at Bentworth High School.
“She’s kind of our newest discovery,” said Annette Buffer, MVAA vice president, of Bozovich. “She taught herself during COVID. She’s been performing in a lot of places. She reminds me of Taylor Swift. I think she’s going to have a great career.”
Mark Smith, MVAA president, added that Bozovich is one of the featured students the organization is highlighting during the concert season.
“We always put a student with a pro player,” Smith said. “We’ve done that for the entire existence of the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts. Students are the focus. She just happens to be with Billy Price. This is a big deal for her.”
The Nov. 11 event will have a cash bar and those in attendance are asked to bring their own snacks.
Tickets are $20 per person and $35 per couple. Admission is free for veterans. Reservations can be made by calling 724-561-5616. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.