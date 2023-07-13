The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering an upcoming woodworking demonstration, and a series of crocheting and knitting classes at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center (MVAA South) in Brownsville.

On Friday, July 21 from 7 to 9 p.m., woodworker and musician Dr. Darrell Smith, will teach a class on how to construct a ukulele from scratch. The demonstration will focus on the construction process and delve into the ukulele's history and development. He will also host a question-and-answer session following the class. Light refreshments will be served, and participants are invited to bring a beverage of their choice.

