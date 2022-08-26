With summer slowly preparing its surrender to the colorful fall season, the latest effort by She & Him captures a little warmth of the sun through a delightful tribute to the genius of Brian Wilson.
Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward comfortably cover 14 Wilson arrangements that highlight the California vibe represented by the Beach Boys since the release of “Surfin’ Safari” in 1962.
While Wilson’s talent can never be duplicated, his impactful works can certainly be interpreted with a genuine love and sincere appreciation that provide another perspective.
After first hearing She & Him perform “On the Island” in 2015 on Wilson’s “No Pier Pressure,” it seemed only natural that the two would continue their affection for Wilson’s songwriting.
The 14-track love letter to Wilson showcases a diverse sampling of his range, beginning with “Darlin’” from 1967’s “Wild Honey” and closing with “Meant for You” from 1968’s “Friends.”
“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” from “Pet Sounds” gets a dreamy makeover from Deschanel with her soothing voice detailing the sheer joy and promise of a new romance.
Another standout track is “Melt Away” from Wilson’s first solo album. It’s always been one of my favorite Wilson-penned tracks. The original message about the power of love is kept masterfully intact on this charming cover version.
The unbridled energy of youthful adventure outlined on “Do It Again” features guest vocals by Wilson himself, demonstrating that this classic’s message is as relevant today as it was when first released back in 1968.
“Please Let Me Wonder” is the signature selection on the album. This Wilson gem from 1965 possesses a beautiful melody focused on the uncertainty of a romantic relationship. It’s simultaneously heartbreaking and hopeful as Deschanel softly declares, “For so long I thought about it/And now I just can’t live without it/This beautiful image I have of you.”
“Deirdre,” “Good to My Baby,” “Don’t Worry Baby” and “This Whole World” are other notable performances.
While summer might not be endless, Wilson’s influence remains constant.
