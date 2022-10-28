Richard Marx - ‘Songwriter’

Richard Marx – ‘Songwriter’

Thirty-five years after his self-titled debut album was released featuring infectious hits such as “Should’ve Known Better,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Hold On to the Nights” and “Endless Summer Nights,” Richard Marx demonstrates that he still can pen memorable songs that span multiple genres.

“Songwriter” is an ambitious new release that finds the golden-voice singer-songwriter at the top of his game with five numbers each designated to the pop, country, rock and ballad categories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In