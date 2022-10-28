Thirty-five years after his self-titled debut album was released featuring infectious hits such as “Should’ve Known Better,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Hold On to the Nights” and “Endless Summer Nights,” Richard Marx demonstrates that he still can pen memorable songs that span multiple genres.
“Songwriter” is an ambitious new release that finds the golden-voice singer-songwriter at the top of his game with five numbers each designated to the pop, country, rock and ballad categories.
“Same Heartbreak Different Day” opens the set by offering catchy pop stylings with Marx unable to shake the memory of a broken relationship by declaring, “Summers come and gone and I’m without you/Know I should move on but I don’t know how to/Give up now, tried a thousand ways/Same heartbreak, different day.” I guess you can say that the new material is the same Marx, different album.
Marx proves he can rock when needed on the rousing tracks “My Love, My Enemy,” “Just Go” and “One More Yesterday.”
“Shame on You” is the standout rocker that points an accusatory finger at those who encourage discord as Marx proclaims, “You are the poster boy for how low one can sink/You slither by your lies and never even blink.”
For his country leanings, Marx gets a little assistance in the songwriting department from some major stars.
Co-written with Keith Urban, “One Day Longer” certainly possesses Urban’s country charm and signature guitar style with Marx’s vocals a comfortable fit for the track about striving to keep a relationship strong during difficult times.
Darius Rucker lends his songwriting skills to “Breaking My Heart,” a number about being blindsided by heartbreak.
Marx is perhaps at his best when delivering tender ballads that speak directly to the heart.
“Always,” co-written with the legendary Burt Bacharach, is a beautiful piano arrangement that speaks about finding the perfect love as Marx declares, “And I’ve been searching for you/Long before I ever saw your face/And this love I found with you/Is the love I’ll hold on to/Always.” Get ready to hear this one played at numerous wedding receptions.
Once again, Marx demonstrates that a well-written song is timeless, no matter what the style.
