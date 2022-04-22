Music review: Michael Bublé - ‘Higher’

With all the chaos swirling around us at the moment, the world could use a new Michael Bublé album to help ease the mind and add a little bounce to our step.
“Higher” is Bublé’s latest studio release since 2018’s “Love.” And it arrives at the perfect time. The talented crooner adds his signature style to 13 arrangements, featuring a few original numbers as well as reinterpretations of familiar classics.
“I’ll Never Not Love You” is the opening original track about trusting in love after being hurt as Bublé declares, “I’ll treat you right/I’ll stand by you/And no matter whatever happens/I’II never not love you.” The 46-year-old’s soothing voice is more than convincing when he sings, “Trust will never happen overnight/But if you give me more time/I swear you’ll see the light.”
Inspired by his son, the title track is a pulsating dance number reminiscent of a Ricky Martin composition that simply soars with a beat that is too irresistible to not get you on your feet and take some action.
“Mother” is another original number highlighting a mother’s devotion and sacrifice. “A different kind of hero/With a different kind of strength/Another word for savior/And another word for saint,” sings Bublé during this heartwarming love letter that gives sincere thanks to his mother for always being by his side.
Bublé gives “My Valentine” a Sinatra makeover with Paul McCartney making a special appearance as producer on the arrangement that first appeared on McCartney’s “Kisses on the Bottom” from 2012.
Genres mesh when Bublé is joined by Willie Nelson on a cover of “Crazy.” Penned by Nelson and then made popular by Patsy Cline in 1961, the country music standard still retains all its charm while tugging gently on the heartstrings.
Bublé displays his versatility by adding a gospel flair to Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me“ and infusing his own R&B style to Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.”
The set closes with a glorious version of Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile.” Originally recorded by Nat King Cole after lyrics were added, this latest version is another showstopper possessing lush orchestration, uplifting chorus and the Canadian native’s engaging vocals announcing, “Light up your face with gladness/Hide every trace of sadness.”
A smile can indeed make a world of difference as we remember that life is still worthwhile if we just smile. “Higher” will certainly have Bublé fans grinning from ear to ear.