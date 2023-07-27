The latest release from Michael Bolton provides a pleasurable dose of positivity that seeks to highlight the abundant joy in life’s daily moments.
“Spark of Light” proves Bolton still has the golden voice that earlier melted countless hearts on classics like “That’s What Love Is All About,” “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” and “How Can We Be Lovers.”
Each time I hear a track from the 70-year-old singer, I am fondly reminded how my wife so badly wanted to become a backup singer after seeing the video for “Steel Bars” back in 1991. While she never made it professionally, she performs some pretty impressive choreography whenever the song is played.
“You walk in and the room gets brighter/Somehow the weight of the world gets lighter,” croons Bolton on the opener and title track that speaks to the special people in our life who make us see things in a different light.
“Running Out of Ways” is simultaneously heartbreaking and hopeful in dealing with the struggles of trying to erase the memories of a past love through a new romance and the hope that a stronger love will blossom once again as Bolton declares, “I've been seeing someone new/Hoping to fall and trying to lose my breath again/She’s got it all, but it won't do/I can't seem to erase the thought of you.”
“Eyes on You” is sure to melt a few hearts and produce several happy tears as Bolton describes that defining moment when a life-changing love is discovered. Seeing is believing as Bolton tenderly confesses, ”You woke me up/Showed me love/All the reasons that I believe in us/I didn't know beautiful until now.”
“Beautiful World” gets an added boost of inspiration with Justin Jesso joining Bolton on the number that reminds us that no weight is ever too heavy and no mountain too high to distract us from finding our spark of light in the darkness.
“Out of the Ashes” closes the album with a message of hope that encourages the creation of a new burning passion for a better life as Bolton proclaims, “It's all about living up/All about not giving up.”
“Spark of Light” is certainly all about living up and possessing the strength to never give up.
