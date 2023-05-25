While Justin Moore’s last album possessed a rousing raise-a-glass sentiment to good friends and good times, the singer-songwriter’s latest release is again stamped firmly with his no-nonsense approach to delivering traditional country songs that stay true to his convictions.
“Everybody Get Along” opens the set with Moore collaborating with Riley Green in a casual exchange of differences between friends. While they might disagree on various things like what truck brand they prefer to drive, favorite drink to savor on a Saturday evening, or the best Nascar driver, they know they have each other's backs when push comes to shove.
“That Wasn’t Jack” is all about making amends for not always being a suitable partner in a relationship. It details a late-night phone call asking for forgiveness and declaring the courage to change for the better without the assistance of alcohol with Moore confessing, “All that talk I was talking about missing and wanting you back/That was all me/That wasn't Jack.”
Conversions of the heart continue after finding your soulmate on “With a Woman You Love.”
The late nights of drinking with the boys become slightly less important, and are now substituted with meaningful conversations and intimate evenings at home in a farmhouse with five acres as Moore proclaims, “Her whisper in my ear made a brand new man.”
The title track finds Moore unapologetic for who he is and the things he believes. It’s that outsider attitude that speaks to the life experiences that helped to shape the man he is today. Moore conveys that stray dog image when declaring, “I’ve been known to howl at a full moon/Ain’t scared to show my teeth/If you think I'll ever back down/You’re barking up the wrong tree.”
Priscilla Block joins Moore as the two turn up the heat on “You, Me, and Whiskey.” It’s a smoldering track that speaks to temporarily shedding the daily work grind for a night of drinks, loud country music and decisions that will be certainly regretted in the morning.
Moore closes the set in a nod to 50 Cent with “Get Rich or Drunk Trying.” It’s the classic tale of crafting a plan to get rich before last call without hitting the Powerball. In the end, it’s really just a dream. But, it was a good time all the same.
The Arkansas native once more stays close to his country roots with an album overflowing with plenty of swagger and honest emotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.