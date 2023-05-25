Justin Moore - ‘Stray Dog’

Justin Moore - ‘Stray Dog’

While Justin Moore’s last album possessed a rousing raise-a-glass sentiment to good friends and good times, the singer-songwriter’s latest release is again stamped firmly with his no-nonsense approach to delivering traditional country songs that stay true to his convictions.

“Everybody Get Along” opens the set with Moore collaborating with Riley Green in a casual exchange of differences between friends. While they might disagree on various things like what truck brand they prefer to drive, favorite drink to savor on a Saturday evening, or the best Nascar driver, they know they have each other's backs when push comes to shove.

