With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to soak in the soothing sounds of Jack Johnson.
The Hawaiian singer-songwriter’s first new studio release in five years features 10 breezy tracks that help to slow down the frantic pace of a complicated world.
The title track sets the laid-back tone with Johnson describing the comfort of relaxing under the stars on a warm evening and absorbing the sheer beauty nature has to offer.
The nighttime is certainly the right time as Johnson declares, “You can meet the moonlight any night you really wanna/It’s waiting in your own backyard/You can make the flame meet the kindling, make the fire/Don’t let anybody say it’s too hard.”
The album opener, “Open Mind,” finds Johnson trying to clear his head of the negative clutter that slowly accumulates over time as he proclaims, “Open up the windows, there’s a storm inside.”
“3AM Radio” focuses on a tranquil drive listening to late-night radio that assists in clearing the mind and erasing the worries that weigh heavy on the heart.
The island feel of “Calm Down” is an open invitation to breathe deep and simply enjoy quality time in the company of true friends.
“Windblown Eyes” is a tender testament about finding the right spot to call home after constant traveling has made it difficult to see the proper path with Johnson calmly announcing, “The anchor has been tested/I guess we’ll stay put for a while.”
The set closes with a gentle confessional about losing direction and missing someone special on “Any Wonder.” As the days quietly pass, the memories of love stay top of mind as Johnson sings, “Shadows come and go/We can’t hold on to now/It’s so hard to let go.”
Johnson’s latest effort serves as a welcome reminder about the importance of appreciating the outer beauty provided by nature and the inner beauty we all possess.
With Johnson setting the direction, there is indeed something magical about finding comfort under the moonlight.
