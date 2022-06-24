Hard to believe that it’s been 42 years since the release of Def Leppard’s debut album.
While “On Through the Night” was the album that started it all for the British rockers, it was 1983’s “Pyromania” that truly won me over with its polished rock anthems. In fact, numerous tracks from the set would become a part of a personal soundtrack repeatedly played during my freshman year of college.
It’s been nearly seven years since the band treated loyal fans to a new album. After just one listen, I can confidently proclaim that “Diamond Star Halos” is certainly worth the wait as Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell prove that they are out to rock until they drop.
“Take What You Want” aggressively opens the album by unleashing a lively guitar surge that fuels Elliott’s signature vocals as he declares, “I’m in this to win/You don’t have to believe it/Take it or leave it/Just let it begin.”
“Kick” follows with a T. Rex infectious influence that is reminiscent of the successful rock formula heard on tracks like “Animal” and “Rocket” from 1987’s “Hysteria.”
“Fire It Up” gets the party firing on all cylinders with a thundering pulse that rivals the energy displayed on the band’s signature hit “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”
Other highlights include the straightforward rocker “SOS Emergency,” the explosive “Unbreakable” and the lush ballad “Goodbye for Good This Time.”
Country and bluegrass superstar Alison Krauss lends her angelic voice to two tracks on the album. With “This Guitar” and “Lifeless,” the band demonstrates its continued willingness to experiment with different musical styles.
The set closes dramatically with “From Here to Eternity.” The haunting number about heartache and shame is highlighted by a spirited guitar solo from Collen.
Fans can catch a live performance by Def Leppard when they make a much-anticipated appearance at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park on Aug. 12 along with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.