Chris Tomlin’s latest studio release follows his 2020 album “Chris Tomlin & Friends” and serves as a majestic work of contemporary praise and worship arrangements devoted to connecting people to the awe-inspiring power of God.
On “Always,” the Texas native offers 13 uplifting songs that shed an illuminating light on a darkened path so that all can clearly navigate.
“Yahweh (No One)” is the soaring opener that sets the mood by declaring God’s eternal power with Elevation Worship joining Tomlin and delivering a glorious proclamation of praise that recognizes there is nobody greater.
The title track reinforces God’s constant faithfulness with Tomlin singing, “I will tell of Your wonders, sing of Your grace/The God of creation knows me by name/The Lord is faithful, yesterday, now, and always.”
Steffany Gretzinger and Tomlin perform a beautiful cover of Keith Green’s “O Lord, You’re Beautiful.” The message of acknowledging all the glory goes to God is essential to the chorus with the duo singing, “And when I’m doing well, help me to never seek a crown/For my reward is giving glory to You.”
Special guest Brandon Lake is featured on “I See You.” The arrangement highlights the consuming passion that comes through a spiritual rebirth and is a reminder that God’s magnificence is experienced in all things great and small.
“All in All” is a powerful confessional about walking daily in God’s presence as Tomlin declares, “You are the victor in the fight/Over the darkness You’re the light/You are the hope I’m hanging on/You are my everlasting song.”
“History” changes the tempo with a slight country flavoring on this message of praise and thankfulness that declares that God is always good.
“Precious Love” brings the set to a tender close with the emotional piano-led ballad speaking to God’s abundant love and His complete transformational worthiness.
The gifted singer-songwriter and worship leader continues to craft memorable messages overflowing with heavenly images and compelling melodies that come straight from the heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.