Chris Tomlin - ‘Always’

Chris Tomlin – ‘Always’

Chris Tomlin’s latest studio release follows his 2020 album “Chris Tomlin & Friends” and serves as a majestic work of contemporary praise and worship arrangements devoted to connecting people to the awe-inspiring power of God.

On “Always,” the Texas native offers 13 uplifting songs that shed an illuminating light on a darkened path so that all can clearly navigate.

