When previewing the latest holiday releases, I’m like a kid opening presents on Christmas morning.
Several new Christmas albums are added to my substantial holiday music catalog every year. Setting the tone for this holiday season is a charming offering from Chris Isaak.
“Everybody Knows It’s Christmas” provides the perfect way to ease into the season with a delightful combination of a few holiday standards supporting eight original arrangements.
While Isaak does a fine job delivering a rockabilly vibe on classics like “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run Rudolph Run” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” it’s on the new tracks where the California native truly shines.
Isaak captures the mood of most men when it comes to the anxiety of last-minute gift buying on “Almost Christmas” by declaring, “It’s almost Christmas/And I’m the last one in the store/It’s almost Christmas/I can’t do this anymore.”
Every pet owner can relate to the sentiments offered on “Dogs Love Christmas Too.” Dogs might not go shopping or hang stockings, but they definitely love tearing into a wrapped gift containing a scrumptious treat to enjoy on Christmas morning.
“Help Me Baby Jesus” follows the frantic search for a stolen nativity scene from a front lawn that ultimately results in providing peace, love and understanding to those in the neighborhood by revealing the true meaning of the holiday.
While the title track demonstrates the warm and cozy familiarities of Christmas such as snow, cookies, stockings by the fireplace, shiny tinsel on the tree and thoughtful gifts, Isaak is sure to point out that not everyone is always jolly on “Christmas Comes but Once a Year,” “Holiday Blues” and “Wrapping Presents for Myself.”
“I Believe in Santa Claus” is directed to kids of all ages by conveying that special time on Christmas Eve waiting for Santa’s sleigh to magically appear on the rooftop with goodies to make us all feel young at heart.
The set comes to a stirring close with a cover of “O Holy Night.” Isaak’s distinctive voice provides added emotion to the lyrics describing the thrill of hope that is revealed through the birth of Christ as a weary world rejoices.
As we prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, remember to elevate your holiday moments with music that allows the spirit of Christmas to fill your heart and remind you of the true reason for the season.
