The Music on the Edge (MOTE) series presented by the University of Pittsburgh Department of Music has announced its 2023 season. It is being co-presented by The Andy Warhol Museum’s Sound Series, with three of the four performances at The Warhol.
It kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Warhol with a performance by counter)induction, a group from New York that has been hailed by The New York Times for its “fiery ensemble virtuosity.” The group will be joined by poet and spoken-word artist Marlanda DeKine Sapient Soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.