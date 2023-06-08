Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift will take over the Buhl Planetarium dome through Monday, Sept. 4.
Laser Dark Side of the Moon will transform the dome with mind-bending light and soundscape at 4 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s most popular album, "The Dark Side of the Moon."
And showing daily at 2 p.m., Laser Taylor Swift will cover hits from all of Swift’s eras setting them to dazzling laser lights and special effects. Laser Taylor Swift additionally will show at 4 p.m. from Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15 during The Eras Tour weekend in Pittsburgh.
Tickets are $6 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $7 for nonmembers.
