Museums in the Pittsburgh region have temporarily closed through early January as a result of new COVID-19 restrictions put in place across Pennsylvania.
All four of the museums in the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh system will be closed to the public until Jan. 3.
“From the start of the pandemic, Carnegie Museums has recognized the responsibility we share with all the institutions to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, in a news release. “Thanks to the diligence of our staff, we have operated our museums safely since the end of June, and we look forward to welcoming visitors again in the new year.”
The four museums in the Carnegie Museums system are the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Carnegie Science Center and the Andy Warhol Museum.
The Senator John Heinz History Center and the Fort Pitt Museum will also be closed through Jan. 3.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg has announced it will be closed through Jan. 5. However, the museum’s outdoor winter lights display will remain open nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. every night.
All the museums will continue to offer online programming.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Arden announced last month it was closing for the season because of the spike in coronavirus cases, with no reopening date set.