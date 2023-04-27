The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh was one of the recipients of a Bank of America 2023 Art Conservation Project Grant.
The grant will be used to conduct a conservation project on Warhol’s Oxidation series works that are part of the museum's collection, including a chemical analysis of the series to determine ideal display and storage conditions.
“Our Warhol Oxidation works present a unique conservation challenge,” said Patrick Moore, director of The Warhol. “The generosity of Bank of America will make it possible for The Andy Warhol Museum to set the standard for the long-term care of these important works.”
Conservation activities on the largest Oxidation painting in the series will occur in a gallery allowing visitors to observe the process. Interpretive materials will provide visitors with an explanation of the art and science behind the conservation project.
“This is an exciting opportunity for The Warhol to showcase important work done by our staff that typically takes place behind the scenes,” said Amber Morgan, director of collections and exhibitions. “Visitors will have a chance to see how art and science combine to inform our decisions about storage, display, handling and treatment of our collection.”
The museum holds the largest collection of Warhol’s works and archival materials and is one of the most comprehensive single-artist museums in the world. The Warhol is one of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. Additional information about The Warhol is available at warhol.org.
