The “Mummies of the World” exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center has been extended.
It opened at the science center last fall, and its run came to a halt due the coronavirus pandemic. It will be at the science center for an undetermined time depending on demand, according to Nicole Chynoweth, a Carnegie Science Center spokeswoman.
The exhibit has 125 real mummies and related artifacts from across the globe. The exhibit provides a window into the lives of ancient people from every region of the world, including Europe, South America, and Ancient Egypt, offering insights into past cultures and civilizations.
For information, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org.