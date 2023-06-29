Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, will perform his show "Up Close and Personal" at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall later this summer.
The show presents the legendary entertainer in an intimate setting where he will interact with the audience, perform some favorite songs and share personal career highlights through songs, film clips, anecdotes and an audience question-and-answer session.
Recognized around the world, Newton is known for his iconic signature song, “Danke Schoen” in addition to top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” “Summer Wind” and “Years.” He has recorded and released 165 albums in his career.
The all ages show, presented by Drusky Entertainment, is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets, available through librarymusichall.com, range in price from $59.75 to $149.75.
